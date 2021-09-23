VMware (NYSE:VMW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.36.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $155.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.