Vroom, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,882,000 after purchasing an additional 595,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth $180,219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

