Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 996 ($13.01). 199,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 303,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($12.96).

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 999.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 842.27. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 47.20.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.