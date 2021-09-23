Zacks: Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.47 Million

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce sales of $278.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.37 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $253.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

BRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 1,648,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 646,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 376,453 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

