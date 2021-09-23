Zacks Investment Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MiMedx Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDXG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $689.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 430,086 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

