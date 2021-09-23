Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $69.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.98. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

