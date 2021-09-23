Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Hold

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

