Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5,217.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s disciplined business model, and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks are likely to generate more returns for its shareholders in the long term. Moreover, solid housing market fundamentals in the United States has been driving its performance. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Second-quarter end backlog, on a unit and dollar basis, was up 19% and 35% from the year-ago quarter to 12,627 units and $5.41 billion, respectively. NVR’s superior return on equity (ROE) is also indicative of its growth potential. Shares of NVR have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, impacts of coronavirus pandemic and supply related constraints are growing concerns. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,017.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,926.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVR (NVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.