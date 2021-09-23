Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Sell

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORIC. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $944.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

