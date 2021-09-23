Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

