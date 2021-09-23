Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to “Buy”

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCPC. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BCPC opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.83. Balchem has a 52-week low of $94.70 and a 52-week high of $142.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.