Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to “Buy”

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.