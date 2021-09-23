Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Price Target Cut to $30.50

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price for the company.

Get Zenvia alerts:

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.