zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €460.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, zooplus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €331.78 ($390.33).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €466.20 ($548.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. zooplus has a 1 year low of €132.00 ($155.29) and a 1 year high of €482.80 ($568.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 128.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €360.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €285.05.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

