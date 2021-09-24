-$0.23 EPS Expected for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Genocea Biosciences stock remained flat at $$2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 126,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

