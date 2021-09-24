-$0.26 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Limoneira posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 million, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,529.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,513 shares of company stock worth $269,646 and have sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

