-$0.26 EPS Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ONTX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 257,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,145. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

