$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. EQT posted sales of $853.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 177,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,364. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

