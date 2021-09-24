$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Avient reported sales of $924.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 296,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,961. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avient by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

