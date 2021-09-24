$138.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $138.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the lowest is $136.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $556.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $569.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HOPE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 660,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

