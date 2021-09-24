$138.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $138.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the lowest is $136.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $556.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $569.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HOPE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 660,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.