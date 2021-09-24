$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATEX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 40.7% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

ATEX opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

