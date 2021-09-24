$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $184.50 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $171.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $758.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 188,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,968. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.05, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

