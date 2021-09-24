$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. 180,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

