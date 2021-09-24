$327.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $327.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.30 million to $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

RBA stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $62.06. 31,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

