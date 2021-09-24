$337.53 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report sales of $337.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.00 million to $340.60 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $246.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.74. 808,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,840 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.