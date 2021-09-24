$35.10 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce sales of $35.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.25 million. AXT reported sales of $25.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $151.13 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $162.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AXT by 394.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 165,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AXT by 46,636.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 125.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AXT during the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,372. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $365.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

