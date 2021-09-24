417 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 695,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.8% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 131,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,908,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $275.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,969. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $323.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

