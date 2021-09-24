$432.42 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report sales of $432.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.42 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 175,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,762. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $908.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.