4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,684.85

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,684.85 ($35.08) and traded as high as GBX 3,183 ($41.59). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,140 ($41.02), with a volume of 5,778 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Barclays increased their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

The firm has a market cap of £881.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,874 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,684.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

