$583.29 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report $583.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.20 million and the highest is $585.30 million. Atlassian posted sales of $459.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Atlassian stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.26. 54,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,222. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $172.80 and a 1 year high of $420.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

