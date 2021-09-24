$67.74 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $67.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.68 million and the highest is $67.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.