$786.45 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $786.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $596.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.48 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $198.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,801,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 491,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,350,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 727,286 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 153,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,458. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

