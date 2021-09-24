$9.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $9.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.76 billion and the highest is $10.11 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.62 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.17 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

CB traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $176.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,026. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

