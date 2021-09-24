AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.