ACoconut Tops One Day Volume of $54,527.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $522,663.87 and $54,527.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

