ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,797 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

