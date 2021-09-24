AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 5.4%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) shares shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 64,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 192,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 212.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 224,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

