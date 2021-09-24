Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 346,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.