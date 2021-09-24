Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 150,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.