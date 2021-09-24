Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DETNF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of DETNF opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.