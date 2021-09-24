Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

