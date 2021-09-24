Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $49.06 and last traded at $48.91. 92,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,056,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.