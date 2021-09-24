Allan Dicks Sells 10,420 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $682,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allan Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Allan Dicks sold 13,972 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $839,856.92.

On Thursday, September 16th, Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 445,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,585. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

