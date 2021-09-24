Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.9% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $240,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,412.77. 112,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,421.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,348.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

