Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $90.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.87 million. Ambarella posted sales of $56.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $327.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $5.82 on Friday, reaching $162.89. 709,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $169.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

