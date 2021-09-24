AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $781.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce sales of $781.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $787.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $777.40 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

AMN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.25. 290,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,953. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,310. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 357,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

