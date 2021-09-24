Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 2.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 27.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 53.5% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $177.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

