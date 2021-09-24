Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $503.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.80 million and the lowest is $485.20 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $495.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million.

BGS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 488,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,745. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

