Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.05). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 36,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 702,214 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

