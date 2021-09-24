Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.19 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

Several analysts have commented on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Arko stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 202,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.15. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

